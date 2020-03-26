DANNY LEE MORGAN

Danny Lee Morgan, 76, of Afton, died Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

He retired from Magnavox.

Mr. Morgan attended Bridges Chapel Church of God.

Survivors include his wife: Bonnie Morgan; a son: Steven (Lisa) Morgan; a daughter: Lisa (Randy) Dotson; four grandchildren: Nathan Dotson, Amanda Dotson, Christopher and Celina Morgan, and Bethany and Dillion Hinkle; three great-grandchildren: Paisley, Autumn and Madison; a brother: Charles Mark (Carla) Morgan; a sisters: Linda Morgan (Billy) Wilburn and Patsi (Bobby) Parver; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Anderson Morgan and Nellie Foster Morgan; three sisters; and seven brothers.

The family will receive friends from 2–4 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be Friday at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.