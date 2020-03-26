Danny Lee Morgan, 76, of Afton, died Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from Magnavox.
Mr. Morgan attended Bridges Chapel Church of God.
Survivors include his wife: Bonnie Morgan; a son: Steven (Lisa) Morgan; a daughter: Lisa (Randy) Dotson; four grandchildren: Nathan Dotson, Amanda Dotson, Christopher and Celina Morgan, and Bethany and Dillion Hinkle; three great-grandchildren: Paisley, Autumn and Madison; a brother: Charles Mark (Carla) Morgan; a sisters: Linda Morgan (Billy) Wilburn and Patsi (Bobby) Parver; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Anderson Morgan and Nellie Foster Morgan; three sisters; and seven brothers.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Friday at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.