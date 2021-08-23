Danny Lynn Shelton, 66, of Greeneville, died Thursday evening at James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home.
He served in the U.S Army from 1973-76.
He was an employee of the Greeneville Water Department for the past 45 years and was serving as Chief Operator of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
He was a member of Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years: Nancy Shelton; two daughters and sons-in-law: Angie and Todd Wehenkel, and Sherri and Derek Hightower; two grandsons, who were his “little Buddies”: Lincoln Wehenkel and Blake Hightower; two sisters: Cynthia Campbell and Karen Fox; one brother and sister-in-law: Charles and Jackie Shelton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Shirley Devoti, Mitzi Belle, Betty Beggs, Julia Johnson, Ricky Ball and Bobby Ball; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends: his coworkers at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Calvin Shelton.
He was preceded in death by a daughter: Danielle Ruth Shelton; her parents: Heinon and Betty Branch Shelton; a sister: Patricia Shelton; and a special friend: Buddy Roberts.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Military graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors. Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Todd Wehenkel, Derek Hightower, Michael Barham, Tyler Fezell, Cody Ricker and Justin Sizemore.
Honorary pallbearers will be his co-workers at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.