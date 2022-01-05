Danny Pitt, 61, of Afton, passed away Monday at his home.
Danny was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was a skilled carpenter and he worked for Greene County School System.
Survivors wife of 34 years: Tammy Pitt; one daughter and son-in-law: Tonya and Chris Ward; one son and daughter-in-law: Daniel and Ashley Pitt; grandchildren: Austin Carver, and Devin, Cheynne, Emmy, Mason and Trent Pitt; a brother: Johnny Pitt; his father-in-law: Joe Roberts; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Joleta and Jeff McPeak, and Debbie Pitt; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Birdie Pitt; a brother: Lynn Pitt; his mother-in-law: Edith Roberts; and a nephew: Alex Thompson.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Johnathan Jones and Roger Hensley officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will include Johnny and Johnathan Pitt, Ed Seay, Roger Hensley, David Myers, and Gregory McLain.
Honorary pallbearers will include Todd McCormick, Melissa Starnes, Randy Masters, David McLain, and Charles McLain.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.