Danny Ray Broyles, 58, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
Danny was an avid NASCAR fan and loved riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Christina and Kevin Stratton; granddaughters: Julia and Adrianna Stratton; one sister and brother-in-law: Nina and A.J. Johnson; an aunt and uncle: Carolyn and Bobby Hankins; and a special friend: Glenna Estepp.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Dennis Broyles and Evia Shelton; a sister: Diana Bishop; his stepdad: Eldridge Shelton; and several aunts and uncles.
The family will have a gathering of friends from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
