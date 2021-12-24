Darla Marie Paxton, 81, of Greeneville, passed away at her home Thursday.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church serving in the Crusader's Sunday school class, Ruth's Circle, First Place, and actively involved in other activities in the church.
She retired from Greene County Bank and was a member of Womens Bankers Association.
She is survived by her daughter: Kimberly Veley; her son and daughter-in-law: Minnis Scott and Rhonda Paxton; grandchildren: Terry Samuel Harrison Jr., William Lee and Cynthia Harrison, Ashley Louise Miller, Lauren Elizabeth Paxton, Jonathan and Athena Paxton and Braydon Tino; great-grandchildren: Joshua Blake Harrison, Emily Marie Harrison, William Aidan Lee Harrison and Levi Jackson Miller; and a sister and brother-in-law: Ann and Jim Ziepolt.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years: Minnis Lee Paxton; her parents: James and Norma Cureton; and a nephew: Michael Alexander.
There will be a celebration of life service Jan. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Sarah Varnell officiating.
An inurnment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.