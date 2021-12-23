Darla Paxton (Died: Dec. 23, 2021) Dec 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Darla Paxton, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday morning at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Judy C. Britton (Died: Dec 19, 2021) Charges Filed Against Driver Who Allegedly Caused Fatal Crash John R. Walker (Died: Dec. 15, 2021) Lori Ann Williams (Died: Dec. 16, 2021) Sharon Marie Carrier (Died: Dec. 15, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.