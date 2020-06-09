Darlene Sandra Houston, 67, passed away at her home Sunday after a courageous battle with an extended illness, with her sister, Joyce Houston, and special niece Debbie Ottinger by her side.
Darlene was a wonderful sister and giving aunt to all who knew her. She was of the Baptist faith and loved her Lord with all her heart. She loved to read her Bible and listen to God’s word.
Darlene is survived by her sister, Joyce Houston, and her furry friend Delilah; several special nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; very special cousins, and two neighbors and friends, Jana Teague and Kim Tate.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father: Evaline and Douglas Houston; two sisters, Charlotte Taylor and Wanda Peterson; four brothers, Wayne Houston, Doyle Houston, Ronnie Houston and Don Johnson; and her special little furry friend Scruffy, who lived for 17 years, and others too numerous to mention.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home Wednesday at 7 p.m., with Rev. Lynn Mercer and Rev. Ray Shelton officiating. Soloist and family friend Curtis Anderson will provide music.
In Darlene’s honor, family and friends will meet at River Hill Cemetery for a committal service at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The family extends special thanks to U.T. Hospice staff and Darlene’s friend and nurse, Jill Renner, and Smokey Mountain Medical equipment.
Memorial donations may be made to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
