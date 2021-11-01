Darlene Weems, 63, of the South Greene community, passed away Thursday at her home.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years: James “Jim” Weems; two brothers: Billy Ray Hensley and Terry Hensley; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Barbara and Steve Parton, Sherry and Kermit Gilland, and Lisa Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two sons: James II and James III Weems; her parents: Henry Allen Hensley and Minnie Shelton; a sister-in-law: Ann Hensley; and a brother-in-law: Ed Moore.
There will be no formal services, her body will be cremated.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.