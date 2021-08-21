Darmon K. Carter, 83, of Greeneville, went to be with Jesus and his daughter Thursday.
He attended Victory Church of God.
He was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan.
He was associated 55+ years in the Car Dealership Business.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Phyllis Carter; a grandson (whom he raised as a son): Joe Foulks; two sisters: Lollie Johnson and Delores Clark; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Debbie and Bob Cooper, Becky Gentry, Steve and Barbara Parton, Loretta (“unchie” Parton, and Vickie and Steve Hall; and his fur baby: Riley.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Robin Carter; a granddaughter: Rebecca Neal; his mother: Wilma Fannon; his father: Boyd Carter; his stepmother: Trixie Carter; brothers-in-law: Dewayne Clark, Harold Parton and Ricky Gentry; his mother-in-law: Marjorie Parton; and two special aunts: Charlotte King, Laurelle McAmis.
The funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Victory Church of God with the Rev. Jimmy Fillers officiating.
Interment will follow at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Military honors will be conducted by the Greene County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Cooper, Brayden McCaslin, Daniel “Doodle” McCaslin, Bob Cooper, Jamie Parton and Craig Bowlby.
The family expresses a special thanks to Greeneville Emergency Medical Service, the nurses and doctors in the Critical Care Unit at Johnson City Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Victory Church of God Youth, c/o Christy Adams, 166 Sanford Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.