JONESBOROUGH — Darrell David Bailey, 65, Chuckey of the South Central community, passed away Dec. 23, 2021.
Darrell enjoyed old cars and hot rods, his favorite being a 55 gasser.
Darrell was preceded in death by his mother and father: Juanita and James Bailey; a brother: Dale Bunton; and his father-in-law: Jack Graham.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Renae Bailey; daughter: Kim Baker and her husband, James; two sons: Craig Bailey and his wife, Audrea, and Chase Bailey and his wife, Summer; six grandchildren: Dalton Baker and his fiancée, Savannah Foster, Hunter Baker, Hannah Bailey, Reese Bailey, Dylan Bailey and Branson Bailey; three brothers: Jim, Wayne and Howard; two sisters: Denise and Donna; and several special extended family members and friends.
At Darrell’s request there will be no formal visitation. A private viewing will be held for immediate family.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, East Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough, is honored to be serving the Bailey Family.
The obituary was written in loving memory by his family.