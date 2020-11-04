WHITE PINE — Daryl Dustin Seaton 42, of Russellville, past away Monday after a lingering illness at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dustin loved life and the outdoors, he was an outgoing man who loved to make people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Juanita and Robert Seaton; stepgrandmother: Tella Seaton; and several other family members.
Dustin is survived by his mother: Susan Seaton, who he lived with; his father and stepmother: Jimmy Wayne (Julie Blakeney) Seaton; a brother: Rustin (Amanda) Seaton; a half-sister: Nikki Seaton; nephew: Isaac Hinkle; his grandmother: Connie Ivy; stepbrothers: Anthony (Crystal) Morgan and James (Joni) Justice; stepsisters: Kristina Shelton and Megan Cole; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.
Friends may pay their respects between the hours of 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of facemasks.