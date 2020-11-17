Daryl G. Hensley, 65, of the South Greene community passed away Monday morning at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was a retired carpenter with Innovative Millwright Services.
His family noted that he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was a trophy archery shooter and three-time state archery champion. He was the “Guide” to all his grandkids and all who enjoyed the outdoors with him.
He attended Golden Gate Full Gospel Church where he served as a deacon along with playing bass guitar for the church choir. He was proud of his faith and a born again Christian.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years: Kathy Hensley; two daughters and a son-in-law: Christie and Jeff Jablonski , and Teresa Hensley; and a son and daughter-in-law: Toney and Angela Hensley, all of Greeneville; seven grandchildren: Taylor Haire and Matt Willett, Seth Hensley, Hayleigh Hensley, Leiland Hensley, Paul Bradley, and Kaleb and Chelsie Jablonski; one great-grandchild: Asher Lee Willett; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Paula Hensley, and Toni Robin and Fred Berryhill, all of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Billy Ray Hensley, David Hensley, Gerald Trentham, Jack Shipley, Jerry Holt, Wanda Foulks, and Bill Painter. He was “Community Papaw” to all.
He was the son of the late Toney B. and Lou Nell Hensley and was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily Cheyenne Bradley.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Thursday at noon at Golden Gate Church with interment in Rehobeth Cemetery. The Rev. Gerald Knight and the Rev. Claude Smith will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Scott Wilkerson, Thomas Smith, Lane Bolton, Scott Foulks, Michael Wilburn, Randy Holt, Josh Malone and Butch Farris.
Honorary pallbearers will be his church family at Golden Gate, the employees of Innovative Millwright Services, Dr. Michael Odell, and employees of Bristol Regional Medical Center – Covid care unit.