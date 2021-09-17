Daryl Lynn Middleton, 63, of Apex, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
He was native of Greene County, a son of the late Guy E. Middleton and Opal Middleton Miracle.
Daryl was recently retired from Valassis after 35 years, where he was well-respected by his coworkers and as a head press operator.
Daryl loved the outdoors, especially riding his Harley, fishing, grilling and playing with his Doberman, Thor. He inherited his green thumb, iron skillet, and love of cooking from his momma.
Survivors include his wife: Sherri; one son: Jared Middleton; a stepdaughter: Amanda and Gary Duffield; a stepson: Shane and Kristin Switzer; grandchildren: Sophia and Silas; four step grandchildren; three sisters: Cheryl (Harry) Middleton, Debra (Bobby) Scott and Blanche Huckaby; a brother-in-law: James “Polk” Rector; a sister-in-law: Angel Eads; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Shana Middleton; his stepfather: Oscar Miracle; and brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donald Middleton, John D. and Jean Middleton, William Middleton, Erma and Horace “Red” Burke, Georgia Rector, Guy C. and Anna Lee Middleton, Glenna and Harold Cosley, Dolores and Sam Parker, Carl and Ruth Middleton, Phillip Cates and Clarence Huckaby.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Ronnie Baxter will officiate.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jared Middleton, Bobby Scott, Harry Jeter, Carl Shepherd, Houston Edwards and Daniel Middleton.