Dave Helle, 65, of Limestone, passed away Sunday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He is survived by fiancée: Jane Morrison; three children: Carrie (Brian) Curry of Kingston, Scott Helle of Kingston, and Keith (Halie) Helle of Jonesborough; grandchildren: Charlie Ann and Sam; his father: Bob Helle of Greeneville; brothers and sisters: Butch Helle of Ohio, Mike (Libby) Helle of Knoxville and Julie Payne of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eldean Helle.
There will be no formal services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.