Dave Hensley Sr., 67, of Greeneville, passed away at his home Thursday.
He is survived by his wife: Cathie Hensley; one son and daughter-in-law: David and Wilma Hensley; three sisters: Linda Carter of Morriston, Sharon Blevins of Galax, Virginia and Tammie Gosnell of Greeneville; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Donald Hensely of Galax, J.R. and Delana Hensley of Galax, and Russell Hensley of Greeneville; two brothers-in-law and sister: Sherman and Helen Copeland, and Gary and Tracy Copeland; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Randy Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Wanda Hensley.
The family will friends from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.
Interment will follow at Pine Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Moore, David Klepper, Billy Carter, David Norton, Brandon Hensley and Shawn Massey.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.