David A. Justice, 62, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Justice was employed at Jerry’s Used Cars and Parts for 27 years as counterman. He could put a smile on anyone’s face and make you laugh. Everyone that came to Jerry’s would leave happy. He loved to cut-up, laugh and carry on with everyone.
He loved playing his guitar.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Brenda Justice; two sons and daughters-in-law: Brian and Maryann Justice of Russellville, and Rodney and Barbara Justice of the home; three grandchildren: Derrick and Spencer Justice, and Abbey Hodges; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Larry and Pat Davis, Jerry and Ellen Swatzell, and Allen and Kim Trantham.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Earnest “June” Justice Jr. and Martha Harrison Justice; a sister: Joy Dean; three brothers: James, Gary and Mike Justice; a sister-in-law: Pat Justice; and a brother-in-law: Jerry Sauceman.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. Saturday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Doty’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be employees of Jerry’s Salvage and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home or to Jerry’s Salvage to help defray funeral expenses.
