David Bradley Silvers, 64, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Born March 15, 1956, Mr. Silvers grew up in North Carolina before moving to Tennessee with his family.
Mr. Silvers worked in construction and farming throughout his years.
He was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather.
Survivors include two daughters and two sons-in-law: Belinda and Frank Campbell, and Sarah and Luke Graham; one son and daughter-in-law: Bradley Silvers and Ashley Miniard; three grandchildren: Kevin Silvers, Brandon Hollingshead and Summer Gentry; a brother and sister: William Silvers and Glenda Jones; one sister-in-law: Lisa Silvers; seven nephews: William Silvers, Michael Silvers, Shaun Silvers, Keith Silvers, Alex Penley, Charles Silvers and Patrick Silvers; and three nieces: Chasity Hensley, Shannon Hayes and Brandy White; many special great-nieces and nephews from the Greene County area; and uncles, aunts and cousins from Tennessee and North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Earnest and Pansy Silvers; two brothers: Larry Silvers and Ronald “Cotton” Silvers; and one niece: Valerie Silvers.
There will be no formal visitation.
The family will hold a private memorial for friends and family at the Silvers’ family home Sunday.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
