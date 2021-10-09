David C. Bowers, 70, of Old Ridge Lane, Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at his residence following a courageous two year battle with cancer.
He retired from Worthington Industries.
David is survived by his wife: Donna Bowers; a daughter: Jessica Robinette of the home; one sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Clifford Hensley Jr. of Limestone; a niece and her husband: Amber and Kristopher Render of Jonesborough; cousins: Mark Tiller of Hendersonville and Adrian Tiller of Santa Rosa, California; special friends: Stefan and Teresa Roten, Betty Feezell, Carol Ann Smith, Johnny and Brenda Swatzell, and Johnny and Cathy Looney; and his grandpuppy: Razi.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Rodney and Louise Bowers; his paternal grandparents: Roderick C. and George Annie Bowers; his maternal grandparents: Hugh M. and Georgia Tiller; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Don Cotton and Joann Renner; and a brother-in-law: Tony Allen Renner.
At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
