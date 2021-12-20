David Charles Phillips (Died: Dec. 17, 2021) Dec 20, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Charles Phillips, 64, of Limestone, passed away Friday morning at the Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now County Commissioner Clifford "Doc" Bryant Dies April Lane Resigns From County Commission Deborah Kay Brown (Died: Dec. 11, 2021) Ray 'Teedee' Maupin's Spirit Of Giving Lives On Through Family, Community Efforts John R. Walker (Died: Dec. 15, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.