David Cutshaw, 58, of Mosheim, died Friday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He enjoyed racing go-kart’s and loved hot rods of any kind.
Survivors include his son: Shawn Cutshaw; the love of his life: Charlotte Robinette; his stepfather: Philip Riddle; two sisters: Penny and Terry Collins, and Robin Cutshaw; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Marcus Key, Tim Castle and Gary Jones.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Judy Riddle; a sister: Tammy Riddle; and a brother: Terry Cutshaw.
At his request, the body will be cremated. There will be no formal services.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.