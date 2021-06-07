David “DC” Wilds, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his children: Lenny and Pat Wilds, Jerry and Sharon Kesterson, David and Becky Wilds, Dawn Wilds and Randall Wilds; three stepchildren; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Aubrey and Vivian Wilds, Landon and Marleen Wilds, Bertrice Butcher and Virgina Coates; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Marie Wilds; one daughter: Chrystal Turner; one son: Scottie Wilds; his parents: David and Lula Wilds; a brother: Fain Wilds; a sisters: Bernice Sheilds, Reba and Bill Jones, and Gladys and Billy Frank Linebarger
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Morrison officiating.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are recommended.
