David Davis(Died: July 23, 2020) Jul 23, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Davis, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday morning at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now State Reports Third COVID-19 Death In Greene County William Mark Easterly (Died: July 15, 2020) State Reports Fourth COVID-19 Death In Greene County William C. Gammon (Died: July 16, 2020) William Maurice 'Red' Moore (Died: July 18, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.