David E. Davis, 85, of the South Greene community, passed away Thursday morning at his home.
He was a former Greene County Sheriff and was owner and operator of the former South Greene Market. He retired from Magnavox.
He was a member of Beersheba Masonic Lodge No. 449.
Survivors include one grandson: Robbie Davis of the home; one sister: Dollie Collins; one niece and three nephews: Dixie Davis, Dewayne Davis, Glen Collins and Everett Collins; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Zella Mae Davis; a son: Robert B. Davis; his parents: Lawrence and Stella Davis; and a brother: Junior Davis.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Beersheba Cemetery with the Beersheba Masonic Lodge No. 449 conducting a masonic service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
There will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Billy Davis, Gary Cureton, Ardell Harmon, Danny Solomon, Clifford Starcher, Bryan Ricker, Nene Thirakul, Dewayne Davis, Michael Kinser, Marshall Cutshaw, Marcos Garcia and Joey Waddell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.