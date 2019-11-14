David E. Davis, 80, of Greeneville, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was a faithful member and attended United Baptist Church from the time he was saved in 1970 until his health began to fail him. He held many positions in the church. He was treasurer and deacon for 43 years and was also a teacher and song leader. He will be joining his many friends in Heaven that passed on before him.
Mr. Davis was born and raised in Kingsport, until moving to Greeneville and opened a business, Gateway Floor Center in 1961 and operated it until 2007. He then sold it to Terry Thompson and then worked there for 10 years.
Mr. Davis is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 59 years: Shirley; one son: Mark and his wife, Lisa; a brother: Don Davis; a sister: Ina Mae Bowers of Kingsport; a sister-in-law: Sandy Davis; a brother-in-law: David McClure and his wife, Ligaya, of Kingsport. The family would also like to acknowledge two special little friends, Caroline and Carley Bailey, which brought joy into his life.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his father and mother: Lester and Nannie Davis; and a brother: Ronnie Davis.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Patel and his staff, Dr. Charles Montgomery, and Caris Hospice for their care in the time of David’s sickness.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 4-7 P.M. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Nick Bailey and the Rev. Josh Cutshaw officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Terry Thompson, Stan Bailey, James Thompson, Anthony Thompson, Gary Gridley, Gene Shelton, Steve Darnell and Bill Bryson.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of United Baptist Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.