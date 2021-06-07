David Edward Russell (Died: June 6, 2021) Jun 7, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Edward Russell, 72, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday at the home of his sister.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Marcus Rodney Kiker (Died: June 3, 2021) Camp Creek VFD Frames Creative Fundraising Idea Beth Aiken Cash (Died: May 25, 2021) Madison “Madi” Percell (Died: May 22, 2021) Taylor Lee Williams (Died: June 2, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.