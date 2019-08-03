David Eldridge Shelton, 73, of the Mt. Carmel community, passed away Thursday at Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Eldridge was a veteran of Vietnam and recipient of a Purple Heart.
He was a retired corrections sergeant from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law: Ilena “Nina” and Glen “A.J.” Johnson; his stepson: Danny Broyles; a brother-in-law: Hugh Fuller; nieces and nephew: Shelly Fuller Carrier and husband, Gary, Shawnda Fuller and Eric Fuller; and a special friend: Bobby Cook.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marcus and Della Hensley Shelton; and a sister: Janice Valerie Fuller.
At his request there will be no visitation.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Philadelphia Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will convey military honors and serve as pallbearers.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.