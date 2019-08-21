David Ferguson, 62, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Four Oaks Health Care.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Samantha and Jeff Campbell, of Limestone; a grandson: Elliot “Fred” Campbell; his mother: Marilyn Harris, of Greeneville; a sister and brother-in-law: Deb and Steve Rowe, of Johnson City; a special cousin: Mike Ferguson; and many longtime friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Ferguson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Randall Emmert and the Rev. David Gibbs officiating.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Cedar Grove United Methodist Chursh Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Dunn, Gregory McLain, Jerry Swatzell, Keith Jenkins, Allen Neal, Rex Haney and Bobby Sentelle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
