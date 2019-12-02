David Gray Finchum, 76, of the Mt. Pleasant community, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Finchum was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Teresa Finchum, and Mike and Lori Finchum; five grandchildren: Matthew, Jenna, Zack, Aaron and Sydney; a sister: Jeanne Dobes; a sister-in-law: Carolyn Finchum; special friends: J.V. and Sharon Tarlton, and William West; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Alvin and Kitty Lynn Finchum; a brother: Douglas Finchum; and a sister: Lynn Cummins.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Jim DuMond officiating.
