David Herman Johnson, 72, of Greeneville, formerly of Mosheim and Midway, passed away Wednesday morning at his home.
Survivors include a special animal: Callie Ann; children: James Johnson of Greeneville, Cathy and Bobby Hensley of Mohawk, and June Landers and Adam Nunnery of Afton; grandchildren: Stephanie and Andrew Carter, Cassidy and April Loden, David Landers, Zachary Landers, Emma Seaton, Jennifer Hensley, Christie Spears, Taylor Nunnery, Katelyn Nunnery and Chad Nunnery; several great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law: June and Bill Lawson of Georgia, and Geneva and Jerry Dockery of Afton; two brothers and one sister-in-law: James and Kathy Johnson of Mosheim, and Billy Ray Johnson of Midway; several nieces and nephews; an aunt: Emma Lou Laster; and a special friend: Mary Griffith.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Gearl Dean Johnson; his parents: Herman and Isabell Johnson; and a brother: Teddy Kyle Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in Brown Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Carter, Nick Smith, John Brockwell, Daniel Seaton, Hunter Seaton, Chris Johnson and Damion Burns.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.