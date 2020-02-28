David Jerry Fair, 69, of Cox Road, passed away Wednesday at his residence.
He was retired.
Mr. Fair was a member of Lick Creek Valley House of Prayers where he enjoyed working in the Food Ministry in the Church.
He is survived by his daughter: Brandee Fair; a granddaughter: Vonozsa Davis; a grandson: Havoc Fair; a great-grandson: Gage Davis; a brother: Carl Fair; a brother-in-law and wife: Mike and Charlotte Rader;a special nephew: Chad Rader; a sister-in-law and husband: Donna and David Jennings; and special friends: Kathy and Greg Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Verna Fair; and his wife: Diane Rader Fair.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Paul Ragan officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.