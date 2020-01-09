David Justice (Died: Jan. 7, 2020) Jan 9, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Justice, 62,of Greeneville , passed away Tuesday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greeneville Marketplace Businesses General Morgan Inn 111 N Main St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-787-1000 Currently Open Website Heritage Community Bank 114 W Church St, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-636-5000 Currently Open Website Greeneville Reds 135 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-609-7400 Website Spherion 2513 Wesley Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 423-283-0607 Currently Open Website Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan 1055 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-639-5151 Currently Open Greeneville Sun 121 W Summer St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-638-4181 Currently Open Website Life Care Center Of Greeneville 725 Crum St., Greeneville, TN 37743 423-639-8131 Currently Open Website Find a local business Archives Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. You must be a six-day-per-week subscriber to The Greeneville Sun and be registered on this website.