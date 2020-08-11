David Keith “Speedy” Tobie, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.
He was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the Army 1st Calvary Division from Fort Hood, Texas.
Mr. Tobie retired Feb. 20, 2014 from Parker Hannifin.
He attended Whittenburg United Methodist Church and was active as long as his health permitted.
Survivors include his wife: Sarah Ann Tobie; one daughter: Teena Tobie Dixson; two sons: Robbie and Brian Bragdon, Richie and Beth Foshie; special grandchildren: Wesley Foshie and Taylor Christy, Mattie Foshie, Philip and Addie Foshie, Justin and Bailey Bragdon, Jarrod Bragdon and Erin Bragdon; two brothers: Bill and Wanda Tobie, and Jack Tobie; two sisters: Betsy and George Manis, and Norma Kathleen Tobie; several special sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Deborah Tobie; his parents: Roy and Ada Tobie; a brother: Alford Tobie; a sister: Camilla Morgan; a son-in-law: David Dixson; and a nephew: James Turner.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Baxter and the Rev. Jeff Blake officiating.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Private interment will be in Jackson Chapel Cemetery at a later date.
The family expressed a special thanks to Morgan and Angie at Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Dr. “B” and his nurses at Mountain Home Veterans Affairs in Johnson City and the Rev. Steve Buchanan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whittenburg United Methodist Church, c/o Elizabeth Gray, 370 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, TN 37818.