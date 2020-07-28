David L. “Cotton” Dotson, 63, of Greeneville, passed away at his home Saturday.
He loved NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt, Harley Davidson, Eagles, and his kids and grandkids.
Lick Creek Valley House of Prayer was his home church.
He is survived by his mother: Mary Alice Dotson; a son: Herman and Michele Dotson; daughters: Christie and Jimmy Bailey, Ammie Dotson and longtime son-in-law: Rocky Hickman, Debra and Keith Gass, and Charlotte and Scott Carpenter; 17 grandkids; five great-grandkids; the mother of his children: Debra Dotson; sister: Trish Caldwell; half-sister: Lisa Thornburg; a special niece: Amber Caldwell; special nephews: Daniel Caldwell and Michael Franklin; a special friend: Jimmy Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father: Herman Dotson; a brother: Cecil Dotson; a sister: Linda Jennings; longtime brothers-in-law and friends: Mike Caldwell and Jeff Jennings; and special friends: Jack Collins and Duey Carter.
Pallbearers will be Herman Dotson, Rocky Hickman, Kimmy Hickman, Jeremiah Dotson, Michael Franklin and Daniel Caldwell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Garber, Jimmy Davis, Issac Gass, Scott Carpenter, Nathan Littleton and Alex Grant.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
The graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Carters Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Ragon officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the funeral home at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.
