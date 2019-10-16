David L. “Timer” White, of Greeneville, passed away suddenly Monday morning at the age of 87.
He attended elementary school at Caney Branch and was a 1951 graduate of St. James High School, where he played basketball and baseball.
In June of 1952, “Timer” entered the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. He served aboard the USS Ellyson DMS-19 where he was a mail carrier. On Jan. 29, 1954, he was discharged from the Navy. He returned to Greeneville and went to work for Magnavox, where he was employed for nine months.
“Timer” became a rural mail carrier and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 38 years of service. Following his retirement from the post office, he worked for Lawson Chevrolet prior to becoming a partner in Four Star Auto Brokers.
He was a licensed pilot and served as a commissioner for the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority for 45 years.
“Timer” was a volunteer fireman for the Greeneville Fire Department.
Mr. White was a member of First Christian Church, where he was a longtime deacon and board member.
He was a member of Greeneville Masonic Lodge No. 3, F&AM, the Shriners and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years: Anna Lee White; one daughter and son-in-law: Leigh Ann and Rex Arrington; one son and daughter-in-law: David L. and Heather White; two granddaughters: Annie and B.J. Jarnagin, and Aley White; one brother and sister-in-law: William Robert and Karen White; two sisters-in-law: Bennie McDonald and Louise Love; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Ora Lee Kinser White; one sister: Mary Alice White Rugaber; and one brother: Edwin “Pete” White.
The family will receive friends at First Christian Church Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and again from 1-2:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1130 Temple St., Greeneville. Minister Scott Wakefield will officiate.
Interment will follow the service in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be David Walters, Ricky Shelton, Johnny Ragan, Jason Weems, Larry Seay and B.J. Jarnagin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Kinser, Dr. Kenneth Susong, the Prospector’s Class of First Christian Church, and his breakfast friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church. Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.