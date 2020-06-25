David Lee Arrington, 70, of Whitesands Community, passed away Wednesday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
David was the owner of Whitesands Gun and Ammo, as well as a proud veteran.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Dorothy and Jim Arrington; his wife: Wanda Arrington; and a sister: Barbara Ann;
He is survived by special friends; David Spoon and Popeye, who he called his brothers: Jeff Aarwood, Polly Malone, Buster Malone and Caitlin Rogers. He had three children and one stepchild.
A tremendous thank you to Durham-Hensley and the hospice nurses that took great care of David in his final days; as well as of David’s customers that kept his business thriving over the years.
Pallbearers will be Buster Malone, Jeff Aarwood, Luke Rogers and Jonathan Malone.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Jonathan Malone and Mike Washington officiating.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Price’s Cemetery at Whitesands.
The Greene County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard honor team will conduct a military graveside service.
