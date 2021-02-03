David Lee Easterly, 94, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home.
He was a veteran of the Korean War.
Mr. Easterly was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church and a born again Christian.
He is survived by one son: Michael Easterly of Greeneville; one granddaughter and her husband: Elizabeth and Daniel Flatford of Knoxville; one grandson and his wife: Eric and Emily Gamble; great-granddaughters: Mackenzie Flatford, Aubrey Gamble, Lillianne Flatford and baby girl Gamble; and a son-in-law: Terry Gamble.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Carolyn Easterly; and a daughter: Cynthia June Gamble.
Military Honors will be conducted in a private graveside service in Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.