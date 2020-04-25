David Lee Storm, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Brookdale Senior Living in Greeneville.
Mr. Storm retired after 30 years of service from Magnavox in 1999.
He is survived by his daughters and a son-in-law: Sherin and Chuck Whitfield of Afton, and Barbara Crawford of Chuckey; grandchildren: Trey and Leslie Whitfield, Briarman Whitfield, Erica Bowman, Audrey Crawford, Emma Crawford and Chloe Crawford; a brother and sister-in-law: Charles and Myra Storm of Pennsylvania; and a sister and brother-in-law: Wanda and Phil Wilson of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Sandra Sue Storm; and his parents: Lloyd and Mary Storm.
He will be laid to rest at a later date in Lindenwood Cemetery in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.