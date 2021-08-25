David Leon Gray, also known as “Little Papaw” by his great-grandchildren, 93, watched his first baseball game in heaven Friday.
He retired from Pet Dairy-Pet Ice Cream.
He attended First Church of God.
Mr. Gray served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor Degree in accounting.
He was born and raised on a farm and worked hard all of his life and always provided very well for his family.
Mr. Gray was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Jeffrey and Lisa Gray; one daughter and son-in-law: Amy and Mark Laws; grandchildren: Kaitlin and Josh Rodrigues, Isaiah Gray, Patrick Cawood and Sarah Laws; great-grandchildren: Ryleigh Stout, Felicity Rodrigues, Anders Rodrigues, Emersyn Rodrigues, Jordyn Kate Rodrigues and Kinsley Cawood; a sister: Louise Sams; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Eunavee Gray; his parents: Fred C. and Cora Gray; and three siblings: Fred Gray Jr., Clyde Gray and Irene Mitchell.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Sam Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Isaiah Gray, Patrick Cawood, Josh Rodrigues, Mike Sams, Jimmy Mitchell, Richard Myers, Steve Ball and Billy Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will be his fellow retirees of Pet Dairy-Pet Ice Cream.
The family expresses a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.