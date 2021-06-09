David Lynn Cutshall, 62, of Greeneville, passed away early Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from Landmark Systems.
Mr. Cutshall was a Baptist.
Survivors include his fiancée: Debra Baker; two sons: Luke Cutshall and Kyllan Cutshall; his mother: Nola Cutshall; a brother and sister-in-law: Randy and Lynn Cutshall; a stepdaughter: Kelly Metcalf; stepgrandchildren: Madison Metcalf and Gabriel King; an aunt: Bettie Cutshall; several cousins, including a special cousin: Jerry Mitchell; and David’s special loving cat: “Lulu.”
He was preceded in death by his father: William Eugene Cutshall; and his grandparents: Walter and Lola Cutshall and Roy and Madge Davis.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Durham-Hensley Rehabilitation and Ballad Wound Care.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jim Fain will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 3:15 p.m. Friday to go in procession to Union Chapel Cemetery for the 4 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Roger Cutshall, Timmy Mitchell, Anthony Broyles and Kyllan Cutshall.