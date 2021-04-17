David Lynn Haynes, 52, former owner of Haynes Tire Store, passed away April 6 at Johnson City Medical Center.
David is survived by his wife: Crystal Haynes; two sons: Charles (Lyda) Haynes and Dustin (Courtney) Haynes; a daughter: Ashley Haynes; one stepdaughter: Emily St. Clair; two granddaughters: Maecy Beth Haynes and Mia Nicole Morrow; his mother: Peggy Haynes; a brother: Robert “Bo” Haynes (Jenny Byers); several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; special family members: Penny Poyner, Larry Greenway, Jo Caraway, andKaren Whaley; and a special friend: Fay Dean.
He was preceded in death by his father: David “Bud” Haynes; and his grandparents.
The gravesides service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements