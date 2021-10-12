David Martin, 58, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community East.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years: Sherry Martin; his favorite sister-in-law: Pat Underwood and Melvin Underwood; a sister: Ann Slagle; brothers: Paul Martin and Henry Martin; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Randy and Tanya Harmon, Libby and John Weir, Mary and Howard Willis, and Becky and Nathan Rhew; and a special nephew: Shawn Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Pauline Martin; a sister: Vickie Carter; and a brother: Eddie Martin
He was a member of Middle Creek Church of God and owner of Martin Roofing.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel. The Rev. Robert Johnson will officiate.