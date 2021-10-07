David Martin (Died: Oct. 6, 2021) Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Martin, 58, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now JUDD: Tennessee's Most Famous Ghost Story Lives On Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) John Dugger Baxter (Died: Oct. 1, 2021) Anthony 'Tony' Bible (Died: Oct. 1, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.