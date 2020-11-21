David Milton Hartman, 75, died Wednesday at home.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years: Kim Hartman; his daughter and son-in-law: Sheri and Will Rhodes of Greeneville; his son: Thomas Hartman of Sevierville; his son and daughter-in-law: Terry & Katie Hartman of Fort Worth, Texas; his grandson: Tyler Jones of Cookeville; his granddaughter and her husband: Alissa and David Moore of Afton; his grandson: Jackson Hartman of San Antonio, Texas; and his granddaughter and her husband: Leah & Collin Morvay of Irmo, South Carolina; his great-grandchildren: Ryleigh and Mason Moore of Afton; his brothers: Claude Hartman of Arroyo Grande, California, and Harold Hartman, of Malin, Oregon; and several special friends.
David is a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He served as a bailiff at the Greene County Courthouse for several years.
David loved collecting coins, bowling, re-building hot rods, attending car shows and the flea market.
He was a friend to everyone, and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Mountain Home National Cemetery.