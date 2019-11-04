David “Pete” Lamons, 64, of the Camp Creek community, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from Greeneville Water Commission with more than 30-years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years: Alison Lamons; one stepson: Zak Bartlett and his partner, Diane Stamey, of Greeneville; one brother: Curtis Lamons of Greeneville; two sisters: Teresa Farmer of Alabama and Judy Renner of Greeneville; three stepsisters: Blenda, Patty and Judy, all of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a son of the late Calvin Lamons and Lois Jean Metcalf and stepfather, Roy Metcalf.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Rocky Johnson and the Rev. Ken Smith officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greeneville Water Commission past and present employees.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.