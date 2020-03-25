David “Poppy” Dunbar, 58, of the Afton community, passed away Monday at his home.
Mr. Dunbar worked for Quick Lube for 23 years.
Mr. Dunbar is survived by his first born daughter and a son-in-law: Chasity (Dunbar) and Brett Knight; his daughter and son-in-law: Brittany (Dunbar) and Travis Bowling; his parents: Robert and Trula (Gentry) Dunbar; grandchildren whom he adored: Kinley, Khloe, Kambry and Kennedy Knight, and Madyson, Bryson and Peyton Bowling; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Karen (Dunbar) and Gene Lamb, and Teresa (Dunbar) and Mike Johnson; a special nephew: Austin Johnson; special aunts and their spouses: Hazel “Vernie” and Junior Weems, Vanisha Haire and Mary Duncan; and special friends: Cathy Laws, Rocky Hensley, Joe Stroud, Chester Perguson and Charlene Wolfe.
Mr. Dunbar was preceded in death by his grandparents: George W. and Flora (Cutshall) Gentry, and Fred and Irene (Shelton) Dunbar.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Mandeep Bakshi
David enjoyed baseball and NASCAR. He was collector of guns and cast iron.
He loved his family, his K’s, adored his parents, and was a loving father
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Ralph Hensley and the Rev. Doug White officiating.
Interment will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Haire, Duane “Rooster” Blake, Speedy Gilland, Mikey Gilland, Rayven Gentry, Benny Gentry, Billy Knight, Gregg Shelton and Russell Shelton.
