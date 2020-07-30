David Randy Moore, 62, of Afton, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness.
Randy was born Aug. 19, 1957, in Greeneville. He graduated from North Greene High School in 1975.
He was married to Jeanie Moore (Ealey) March 10, 1976. They were married for 44 years.
Randy worked for Comcast Cable for 25+ years before retiring.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, metal detecting and gold panning. He also enjoyed playing music with his sons.
He was a good Christian man and a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his wife: Jeanie Moore; two sons: David Moore and his wife, Alissa, and Travis Fulton and his fiancée, Becky Carrico, all of Afton; three grandchildren: Ryleigh and Mason Moore, and Emma Fulton; his stepmother: Josephine Moore; a sister and brother-in-law: Holly and Michael Morelock; and a brother: Joey Massey.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents: David Moore and Eudema Moore; and a special uncle: William “Red” Moore.
The family expressed a special thank you to Life Care Center (Cedar and Aspen wings), and the staff of the 5300 unit of Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The graveside service will be Monday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Pastor Ralph Hensley and Pastor Eddie Malone will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9 a.m. to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Rick Cheek, Wes Burkett, Jason Brown, Will Rhodes, Chase Carter, William Parton, William Babb and Danny Carlyle.
Honorary pallbearers are Homer Malone, Hunter Carter and Joe Spires.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the funeral home.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.