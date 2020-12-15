David Ray Crum, 72, of Cedar Creek Road, Greeneville, passed away Sunday at his residence.
He was a farmer.
David is survived by his wife of 52 years: Wanda Crum; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Jason Crum and Eddie and Rachel Crum; a grandchildren: Nick ( Victoria) Crum, Brooklyn Crum, Brieanna Crum, and Bryce Crum; great-grandchildren: Kinslee Crum and Kenna Crum; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Stevie Waddell, Cotton Seaton, John R. Davis, and his friends at Greene Farmers Co-op.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hobert and Ethel Crum; and a brother: Donnie Crum.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The memorial service will be follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
At his request, the body will be cremated.
