David Ray Whitson, 69, of Midway, died Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Ray served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War, and was stationed in Germany.
Ray was an active member of Beyond Freedom Ministries.
He was a fourth generation owner of Whitson’s Painting Contractors.
Ray enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors and spoiling his faithful companion “Sassy.”
Survivors include his wife of 27 years: Jeannie Whitson; his children and their spouses: Nathan and Amy (Whitson) Brown, and Weston and Amy (Hawk) Whitson; two stepdaughters and their spouses: Chris and Candy (Beach) Craig, and Robert and Kristian (Beach) Goodner; one granddaughter: Ally Brown; 13 stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law: Jim and Myra Whitson; several nieces and nephews; and a cousin and lifelong friend: Danny Gwynne.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Viola Jenkins; his father: Floyd Whitson; and a brother: Larry Whitson.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The Rev. Joshua Gladson and Chaplain Danny Ricker will officiate.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.