It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing Aug. 26 of their beloved David Raymond Manis Jr. at his home in Unicoi.
He was born Jan. 14, 1988, in Greeneville.
David was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend.
David is survived by his wife: Carol; two sons: Xzavier and Matthew of the home; his dog-children: Juice and Daisy; his father and stepmother: David and Jeanne Manis Sr.; his mother and stepfather: Gwen and DAn Hayes; a brother: Cody Manis; stepbrothers: Trevor and Trent Knight; his grandparents: Jeanetta Manis, and John and Julia Eatmon; an aunt and uncle: Amanda and Cameron Alvey-Brooks; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Steven and Joanne Regina; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Dan and Sabrina Rynearson; an uncle-in-law: Kenny Schroder: his best friends: Jonathan and Jeanne McClain; and nieces and a nephew: Aiden, Madison and Mallory.
He was preceded in death by an aunt: Carla Manis; a cousin, Anthony Valentine; his grandfather: Charles J. Penny; and a grandfather-in-law: Ken Schroder.
A private family viewing preceded, David being cremated.
The family will have a celebration of life ceremony for family and friends in late September.
Condolences may be sent to Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial.