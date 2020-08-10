David Tobie (Died: Aug. 9, 2020) Aug 10, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Tobie, 70, of Greeneville died Sunday at his home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now GCS Shuts Down Athletics Due To Positive COVID-19 Tests Greeneville Board Tables Action On Cruising Regulations Greene Sees Largest COVID-19 Case Increase Friday 27 Pekingese Dogs In Humane Society Care Phyllis Riddle (Died: August 1, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.